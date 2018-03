Australia’s HUMAN NATURE stopped by the GMAZ studio this morning to give us a preview of their award-winning Las Vegas show “Jukebox”. They are taking it on the road and the tour will support the release of their new CD, “JUKEBOX – The Ultimate Play list” which is available November 3 on Legacy Recordings and, their PBS special, “HUMAN NATURE: Jukebox – In Concert from the Venetian,” which debuts Thanksgiving weekend.