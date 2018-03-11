Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
RAW VIDEO: Thief steals gold chains from jewelry store in Phoenix
Print
Posted:
3/11/2018 10:36:24 PM EDT
By azfamily.com News Staff
Email
Connect
phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Police said the same thief stole gold chains from the same jewelry store two different times.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections