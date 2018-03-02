Hiding a surprise in plain sight

Posted:

A single mother to three kids, holds down two jobs to make ends meet. To add to her stress, her family has been driving a car without heat or air. But Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is giving some relief to a much-loved valley teacher. Thanks to Spa Avania at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale. Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is powered by your Valley Toyota Dealers.


 

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

