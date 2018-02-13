Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: PD: No seat belts on kids in deadly accident that left little boy dead
Print
By azfamily.com News Staff
Email
Connect
phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Police say the kids were not wearing seat belts in the Monday accident that left a little boy dead.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections