He's one of the cutest pups you'll see in Arizona, and he's got a "sunny" disposition. Meet Sunny the baby sea lion. We join him on his home stage at Wildlife World Zoo where he's learning the tricks of the trade with parents Paris and Crocket. The addition of Sunny is another significant birth at Wildlife World, as well as for marine mammal enthusiasts and conservationists alike. For more info: www.wildlifeworld.com