Today, at all Barro Pizza locations across the Valley, every dollar spent will go to St. Mary's Food Bank. 100-percent of proceeds from every bite of food, every sip of a drink, all day, at all 39 stores, will go directly to fight hunger in Arizona. This year they're hoping to top $200,000, which would allow the food bank to distribute enough food for 1.4 million meals in the month of December. For more info: BarrosPizza.com