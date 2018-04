Faster than a regular caricature artist, "The Amazing Etch Man" can etch a sketch within seconds. Discovering a pocket etch a sketch and his true talent in an LA coffee shop in 2002, Christoph Brown, who started Etch U Productions, has now been providing Etch A Sketch portrait keepsakes for people for over a decade. We put his skills to the test, and see how he does etching our 3TV news personality faces.