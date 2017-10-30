Lincoln steakhouse opens at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse located at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, introduces a modern American steakhouse menu boasting hand-cut Prime and Wagyu butcher’s steaks perfectly seared at 1200° in the Valley’s only Josper Charcoal Oven, which is fired by extremely high-heat hardwood charcoal that creates a unique crust to lock in flavor and tenderness. Visit www.LincolnRestaurantPV.com for more info.