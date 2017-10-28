Quick trips: Folks are 'falling' for autumn travel
Posted:
By Lina de Florias
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
According to a new survey from AAA, more than one in four Americans are making plans for a fall vacation. Travel demand will be strongest on the West Coast, where the region’s strong economy and relatively low gas prices fostered record summer travel numbers in 2017. Michelle Donati from AAA joins us this morning to talk about this trend.
