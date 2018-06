Today and tomorrow, the 7th annual Balloon Spooktacular returns to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick to light up the Valley skies with glowing hot air balloons, nightly firework shows and more. Hosted nightly Friday, Oct 27th and Sat Oct 28th, from 5-9:30 p.m., this family-friendly festival is the perfect way to start your Halloween celebrations. For more info: SRFBalloonFestivals.com