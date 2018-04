If you're looking for "good eats" for breakfast and want to enjoy your meal outdoors with a view, then you have to stop by Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe. There's a large patio area in Marina Heights, overlooking a green lawn and Tempe Town Lake. Thick cut bacon, fluffy pancakes with maple syrup, omelets and other faves are on the menu at Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe. just like at their famous location in Downtown Phoenix. They serve breakfast all day.