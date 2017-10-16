Harlem Globetrotters have epic year and will perform in Phoenix

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters have had an epic year. Using their incredible athleticism, the team broke nine Guinness World Records in a single day, while Phoenix resident Buckets Blake set the mark for the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North America from a staggering 583-feet in the air. He joins us now to discuss the teams 2017 North American Tour, and their upcoming show at GCU Arena Sat. Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. For more info: HarlemGlobetrotters.com