The band is trying to get to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. DRHS has one month to raise $225,000 to get its 84 member marching band, staff and chaperones to the memorial activities. This is the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl harbor and this would be the first time in 25 years no Arizona band would be in attendance. Visit gofundme.com/pearlharbormemorialparade to donate.