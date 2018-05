What better way to say "thank you" to our law enforcement, than with sweet kindness and some cookies. "Cookies for a Cop" is a nation-wide coordinated, and annual effort, as a way to show our appreciation to local departments and more. This year, Sassy's Cafe & Bakery is participating. We join them while they're baking and boxing up cookies for a cause. For more info: www.CookiesForACop.com