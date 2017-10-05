Surprise Squad: Coming to the aid of a 9-11 first responder

After battling PTSD from the horrors witnessed at ground zero, a Marine veteran makes the move from transitional housing to his own new place. Javier Soto and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad are on hand to help out an American hero.

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

