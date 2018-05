Exciting news that many children will flip over – literally! The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center has moved into one of the largest, most state-of-the-art gymnastics and dance facility in the entire U.S. And, Sat. Sept 23rd the center will host a free grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited for free gymnastics, dance, aerial arts, and Ninja Zone classes. For more info: ArizonaSunrays.com