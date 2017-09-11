The inspiring joy of John McCain

Sen. John McCain has lost two campaigns for president. He spent almost six years in a North Vietnamese prison camp. He's had melanoma. He's come under attack from his own party for being the deciding vote to end the possibility of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. And, now, he is battling the same form of brain cancer that claimed the lives of Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden. But, McCain isn't bitter. Instead, he's positively joyful.