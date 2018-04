It might be one of the most anticipated season finales in the history of ever -- "Game of Thrones" season seven. In honor of that, one Arby's restaurant -- yes, one -- is offering 1-pound turkey legs. Karla Navarrete headed to the Arby's at 24th Avenue and Thomas Road to try one and pronounced them quite tasty. The turkey legs are on the menu Sunday only and there's a limit of two per customer. (Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)