RAW VIDEO: Gov. Ducey reacts to President Trump's Phoenix speech
By Sean McLaughlin
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was among the state officials who greeted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the airport tarmac after they arrived in Phoenix. Ducey shook Trump's hand, tweeted "Welcome to Arizona, Mr. President!" and rode with Trump and Pence in the motorcade. But the Republican governor did not appear on stage with Trump at the rally, saying he needs to help monitor the security response to protest.
