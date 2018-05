We check out the newest fitness trend called "Eat The Frog Fitness" where they offer group classes every hour, along with virtual instructors. Designed by Olympic Gold Medalist Bryan Clay, Eat The Frog Fitness, is a concept based on not procrastinating, even if you don't like the look or taste of fitness. So, what is your frog? We put this workout to the test. For more info: ETFFitness.com