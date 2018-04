Our own Jared Dillingham will join a competitive field of dancers for the One-n-Ten Celebrity Ballroom Championhsips. Does he have what it takes to win? We find out while we join him live as he continues to rehearse for the big night, which will be held Sunday, August 13th. One-n-Ten's ballroom dance-off helps raise money for social services for the LGBTQ community in the Valley. For more info: OnenTen.org http://onenten.org/dancing/