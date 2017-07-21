Surprise Squad: Cheaper by the dozen!

A Valley couple recently adopted three children to bring their total to 12! Olivia Fierro and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad gave them the ultimate surprise party with help from our friends at Wet-n-Wild, Bashas’, Walmart, Westin-Kierland Resort & Spa, JET Limousines, Organ Stop Pizza and the Arizona Diamondbacks!

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

You can keep up with the Surprise Squad by liking the 3TV Facebook page.

If you have a suggestion for the Surprise Squad, click here to use our web-based form to send a message. Tap here if you're on a mobile device.