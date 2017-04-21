Tess Rafols and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad honor a teacher’s cry for help when a family suffers a devastating loss.

Posted:

When 3 students at North Ranch Elementary School Lost their father in a tragic accident, the whole school sprang into action to help. One of the teachers went the extra mile to nominate the family for a visit from Arizona's Family Surprise Squad.
 

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

