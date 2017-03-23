Jeff Dayton to perform at The Listening Room Phoenix

On Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m., Nashville-based musician, Jeff Dayton, with special guest Jack Alves, will be performing at The Listening Room Phoenix. This is an Arizona homecoming for Jeff, former Glen Campbell bandleader and Kenny Chesney tour guitarist. A songwriter, guitarist and producer, Jeff is one of Music City's busiest touring and recording artists who loves performing live, making records and sharing his music all over the U.S.