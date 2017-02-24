Surprise Squad: Deserving dad gets something from his wish list

Posted:

He’s not just a hard working dad of four, he’s a scout leader and a friend to all in need! So Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad gave a great surprise to a great dad. Thanks to Little Dealer Little Prices for helping out. Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is proudly powered by your Valley Toyota Dealers!

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

You can keep up with the Surprise Squad by liking the Arizona's Family Facebook Page.

If you have a suggestion for the Surprise Squad, click here to use our web-based form to send a message. Tap here if you're on a mobile device.