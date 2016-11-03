Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Weather Radar
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
Valley man at center of international classic car scam case disappears
Print
Lawyers for the Arizona Attorney General’s office are trying to collect more than $500-thousand from a man who admits to offering high dollar classic cars for sale, that he did not own. (Thursday, November 03, 2016)
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections