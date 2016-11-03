AZ Family's Surprise Squad takes mom and kids on a shopping spree of a lifetime

Posted:

Brandon Lee joins Arizona's Family Surprise Squad to come to the rescue of a single mother.   The Valley mother shared her struggles of putting food on the table and not being able to take her children shopping for new school clothes.  Brandon takes the family on the ultimate shopping spree at Fry's Food Stores' new clothing department.  Plus, Fry's, OdySea Aquarium and Wet-N-Wild pitch in with prizes to give the family a day they will never forget!

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

