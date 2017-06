The dust storm that blew into the Valley of the Sun on July 5, 2011, was a monster. It covered 100 square miles of surface, extended 8,000 feet into the sky, and approached Phoenix at a speed of 40 miles per hour. "I've never seen anything so incredible as that," said Ken Waters, who is warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Phoenix office. (Thursday, September 22, 2016)