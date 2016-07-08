Surprise Squad sends family to Wrigley Field

We are heartbroken that Lawrence, the Valley father Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad honored with a trip to Wrigley Field, has lost his courageous battle with stage four colon cancer. Lawrence’s family said he had an amazing time in Chicago and that he even caught a foul ball! Here's your opportunity to donate to this wonderful little girl's education: http://gofundme.com/297ss4c.

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

