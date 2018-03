As boating season ramps up, there are some important things you need to know beofre you head out on the water. Sgt. Wayne Lupinski fo the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Nathan Gonzalez of the Arizona Game & Fish Department talked about boating safety and the importance of life jackets. National Safe Boating Week is May 21-27. For more information, check out SafeBoatingCouncil.org.