Up until now it was illegal to keep a hedgehog as a pet in Arizona. They were considered "restricted live wildlife." That changed earlier this month. Now hedgehogs might be the trendiest new pets around, but there is quite a bit you need to know about the critters. As Tanya Mendis explains, just because you can add a hedgehog to your family doesn't mean you should. (Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015)