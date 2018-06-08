-
Arizona police under scrutiny after beating video surfaces
The attorneys and a pastor for a suburban Phoenix man seen on video being beaten by police while standing against a wall said Thursday that the officer’s claim that their client posed a threat “doesn’t pass the smell test.”
OPINION: Mesa PD's new use of force policy could 'create environment where officers may get hurt'
Retired Mesa police officer and cop columnist Bill Richardson weighed in on the Mesa Police Department's new use of force policy.
Demonstrators gather at Mesa Police HQ as agency faces scrutiny for use of force
Demonstrators gathered outside Mesa Police headquarters Friday night as the agency faces more scrutiny for recent use of force incidents.
VIDEO: 'It's unacceptable.' Mesa PD Chief addresses two recent use of force incidents
Mesa's top police officer addressed media in a press conference Friday to speak about recent incidents involving his department's officers and their use of force policy. [FULL STORY: https://bit.ly/2xVQDvA]
VIDEO: Mesa Police Chief promises changes after recent incidents involving use of force
Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista spoke about two recent incidents that have rocked the department to it's core. Officers use of force in both incidents have been called into question.
Mesa police investigate use of force policy
Mesa's top police officer addressed media in a press conference Friday to speak about recent incidents involving his department's officers and their use of force policy.
VIDEO: Mesa Police Chief addresses the Department's use of force
Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista held a press conference Friday to discuss recent incidents, including the May 17 arrest of a teenager on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deemed as too aggressive on their officers part.
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.
Black Lives Matter planning march outside Mesa police headquarters
The Arizona chapter of Black Lives Matter announced that they are planning to protest outside of the Mesa police headquarters Friday night.
Another officer on leave, use-of-force policy updated after Mesa police beating
Following the case where Mesa police punched Robert Johnson during an arrest on May 23, the department has updated its use-of-force policy.
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.
Officers who punched Arizona man: He was prepping to fight
A report from the May 23 incident in Mesa states the man, 33-year-old Robert Johnson, was “verbally defiant and confrontational.”
VIDEO: Mesa PD reveals new policy on use of force
The Mesa Police Department has released a new policy when it comes to officers using force after a couple of incidents that critics say show excessive force.
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
Two Mesa police officers are on leave after body-cam video was released officers using force on a teenag armed robbery suspect.
Clip : RAW VIDEO (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): 3rd body-cam video of officers arresting teenage armed robbery suspect in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released a third video that shows officers using strong use of force against a teen boy who was wanted in a suspected armed robbery. Two officers are on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This video clip contains explicit language.
RAW VIDEO (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): 2nd body-cam video of officers arresting teenage armed robbery suspect in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released a second body-cam video of a use of force incident involving a teenage boy who was accused of being in an armed robbery, police said.
WATCH (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): Body-cam video of officers arresting two teens in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of officers taking an armed robbery suspect into custody. Two officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.
WATCH: Surveillance and body cam videos combined shows Mesa man being hit and punched by police
So we decided to combine the two videos to give context to the surveillance video with audio and show a wider angle with the body camera video.
WATCH: Surveillance video aligned with body cam video & sound of Mesa police hitting, punching man
We have aligned the audio of the body cam footage of the Mesa man being hit and kicked by police with the surveillance video that is full screen, which had no audio when it was released.
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
The man in the center of a suspected police brutality case in Mesa said a few things to reporters on Thursday but his lawyers did most of the talking.
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.
Attorney demands action vs. police seen on video hitting man
Andre Miller, Robert Johnson's pastor told Arizona's Family Johnson is overwhelmed by the amount of attention the video is getting.
Mesa police sergeant, 3 officers on leave after beating video
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.
FULL VIDEO: 1 body camera video of police punching and hitting man in Mesa]
The Mesa Police Department released this body camera video from one of the officers involved in the punching and kicking of a man at an apartment complex.
VIDEO: Body camera video released of man getting hit by police in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of a violent incident where a man was punched and kicked by police officers.
RAW VIDEO: Mesa police arrive at jail with the man after beating
The Mesa Police Department released body cam video of an incident involving three officers and a sergeant punching and kicking a man at an apartment complex and this one shows the officers leading the man to jail.
VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mesa officers beating man
Surveillance video from a Mesa apartment complex shows what many are calling excessive force by police against one man.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Mesa police beat man at apartment complex
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.
Grandmother bruised after encounter with Mesa police officers
On Friday, Mesa police were trying to explain why an elderly woman was left badly bruised after an encounter with their officers.