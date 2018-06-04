-
Behavioral health professionals consider risk of taking court-appointed cases following killing spree
Stacey Bruen is now reconsidering her screening process when taking on new cases.
-
Scottsdale PD: Killing spree suspect 'was not done'
Scottsdale Assistant Police Chief Rich Slavin spoke to Arizona's Family Thursday morning about the hunt for the suspect who killed six people last week.
-
Suspected killer had history of abuse, mental health issues
The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to a behavioral health facility after a domestic violence incident and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce, which police say has connections to several of his victims.
-
Tennis coach remembers Fountain Hills woman who played tennis with killing spree suspect
Mary Simmons may have been 70 years old, but to tennis coach Scott Wightman, age was just a number.
-
Phoenix-area killer used gun he legally owned despite arrest, police say
Police say the killer of six people in the Phoenix area, including a prominent forensic psychiatrist who testified against the shooter in a divorce case years ago, used a gun that he legally owned despite a previous domestic violence arrest.
-
Burglars hit home of murdered Fountain Hills couple
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says burglars hit the home of the Fountain Hills couple found murdered Monday morning.
-
Fountain Hills couple killed in shooting spree were friends with shooter
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.
-
Deadly shooting spree renews calls for stricter gun laws
A deadly shooting spree that ended last week with six people dead over a four-day period has renewed calls for state leaders to take action to curb gun violence.
-
FAST FACTS: What we know about Valley killing spree
Over a period of five days, six people were found shot to death in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
-
Scottsdale counselor learning she was intended target of spree killer
Karen Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.
-
Judge in suspect’s old case had police security
Judge Susanna Pineda says she doesn’t remember 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones or the divorce proceedings she oversaw as a former family court judge.
-
Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.
-
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.
-
Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6
Just days before his first murder, Dwight Jones posted a series of strange videos on YouTube There were a total of 18 videos, some of them nearly an hour long. They've since been taken down.
-
SLIDESHOW: Crime spree claims at least 6 victims, suspect dead
Police says the suspect responsible for at least four murders in a 72-hour time span died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot" in Scottsdale hotel room Monday morning.
-
TIMELINE: Killing spree leaves 6 victims dead in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills
Four people were murdered in a 72-hour period and now police say the man responsible has taken his own life.
-
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.
-
Hypnotherapist identified as 4th victim of killing spree
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.
-
2 paralegals shot, killed at Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.
-
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."
-
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.
-
Forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt remembered for keeping public informed about murder cases
Dr. Steven Pitt worked on a number of high-profile cases like the JonBenet Ramsey and Baseline killer investigations.
-
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.