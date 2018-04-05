Stories by Spencer BlakeStories by Spencer BlakeMore>>
Bill to crack down on fake service animals passes state Senate
While some people say Senate Bill 1040 will keep pets out of places where they're not supposed to be, others think the proposal perpetuates negative stigmas.More >
Phoenix residents concerned by weekend murder hold town hall meeting
More than 200 people showed up to Phoenix City Hall Wednesday night for a town hall-style meeting that was organized not by city leaders, but by people who live in the Roosevelt District.More >
Wife 'grief stricken' following alleged murder of husband; Phoenix neighborhood worried by rise of crime
Neighbors say that Fitzpatrick’s wife is so grief-stricken, she doesn’t plan on coming back to the duplex they called home for about a year after her husband's alleged murder.More >
