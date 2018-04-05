Briana Whitney

Stories by Briana WhitneyStories by Briana WhitneyMore>>
AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay
So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.More >
Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat
In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?More >
72-year-old veteran loses prosthetic leg while skydiving
French is a 72-year-old disabled veteran fighting a terminal lung disease, so he made a bucket list to enjoy what time he has left and decided to sky dive this past weekend…even with a prosthetic leg. But it didn't quite go as planned.More >
In-state tuition for DACA students case to be heard Monday
He said right now he pays $7,000 per semester, but if in-state tuition is taken away from "Dreamers," that would drastically change.More >
Candlelight vigil held to remember Jesse Wilson
Dozens stood with candles in one hand and a balloon in the other. “I wanted my son alive, I wanted to find him," said Carrissa Stuart, Jesse Wilson’s biological mom.More >
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
North Valley home goes up in flames, fire department response time is below standards
As their garage went up in flames Saturday night, Mario Torres and his family made it out of the fire, but many of their belongings did not. “Three cars, everything in the garage is actually gone,” said Torres.More >
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
March for Our Lives Arizona draws in 15,000 in front of state capitol
DPS says 15,000 people marched in Arizona on Saturday in hopes of making big changes.More >
Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.
It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.More >
Scottsdale DJ only in the world to DJ with cassette tapes
DJ “Ruthless Ramsey” is changing the music world with cassettes, but used as turntables.More >
Bee experts warn aggressive bees on the rise in Phoenix area
It may be the first day of spring but that also means bee season is here, too. And Phoenix is home to some aggressive bees.More >
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
Esther Julian’s dog “Pixie” had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.More >
Higley HS JV football player released from hospital, now re-learning how to walk
The 15-year-old can only take a few steps now and will go to physical therapy three times a week. ?More >
Peoria officer helps expecting couple whose baby items were stolen
When a Peoria police officer heard an expecting couple had their baby items stolen, he jumped into action.More >
DPS releases body cam footage of April 2017 highway chase arrest
Body camera video released by DPS Wednesday shows the moments when troopers decided to use a weapon to stop driver and suspect Allen Bertoli in a chase that ended in Chandler last year.More >
PV woman first female to compete for fastest motorcycle racer in the world
A Paradise Valley woman is the first female to compete for the fastest motorcycle racer in the world.More >
Parents buying bullet resistant armor for kids' backpacks after Florida school shooting
John Hassett never thought he’d be packing a metal shield next to his 10-year-old son’s lunchbox.More >
U of A alumni react to FBI basketball bribery investigation
University of Arizona alumni had a lot to say after learning of the FBI’s investigation into basketball coach Sean Miller bribing player Deandre Ayton to sign onto the Wildcats for $100,000.More >
Sheriff's deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.More >
Medical marijuana testing bill passed by AZ Senate, heads to House
The state of Arizona now one step closer to requiring medical marijuana testing.More >
Sloan Park attracting Cubs fans, but still behind on entertainment development
Sloan Park is one of the nicest parks in the Cactus League, but fans say there is nothing to do around it, and they want to see more Chicago-style restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues surrounding the field.More >
Briana Whitney joined CBS 5/3TV in February 2018, and is no stranger to the sunshine and heat!
She’s from Northern California, but prior to coming to Phoenix, she reported at KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX for three years.
During her time in South Texas, she reported on several national stories. Some of the most memorable were the 2015 Wimberley floods, reporting for eight hours off the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, and reporting from the church shooting in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.
Her general assignment reporting won her two Associated Press awards, six EMMA awards, and one Emmy nomination for a half-hour special she wrote, produced and hosted on the issue of child pornography.
Briana graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and during college had seven different internships at several news stations.
When she isn’t chasing breaking news or working on a feature story, Briana loves checking out the best restaurants in the Valley, and hiking or rollerblading around town. Briana is very happy to have made Arizona home!