  • Schools in CrisisMore>>

  • AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay

    AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:24:52 GMT
    Even with peaceful demonstrations, little has change for Arizona teachers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Even with peaceful demonstrations, little has change for Arizona teachers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Even with peaceful demonstrations, little has change for Arizona teachers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Even with peaceful demonstrations, little has change for Arizona teachers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.

    More >

    So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.

    More >

  • Dozens of 'walk-ins' planned at Phoenix-area schools

    Dozens of 'walk-ins' planned at Phoenix-area schools

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:25:06 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Teachers and parents are planning a special "walk-ins" at schools around the Valley on Wednesday morning

    More >

    Teachers and parents are planning a special "walk-ins" at schools around the Valley on Wednesday morning

    More >

  • Scottsdale Unified approves 3.5 percent pay bump for teachers next fall

    Scottsdale Unified approves 3.5 percent pay bump for teachers next fall

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:21 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:21:09 GMT
    The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages.

    More >

    The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages.

    More >
    •   