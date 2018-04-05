The fight for school safetyMore>>
March For Our Lives Phoenix holds second rally at state capitol
Arizona group, March For Our Lives Phoenix, held a rally Thursday morning at the state capitol to honor the 70 children killed by firearms since the February 14 massacre in Parkland, Florida. The group cites GunViolenceArchive.org for the reported number of child deaths due to firearms.More >
Ducey's school safety plan faces skeptical GOP lawmakers
Gov. Ducey's school safety plan could be hitting a roadblock. Members of his own party are voicing concern that a draft-proposal goes to far and could end up taking guns away from law abiding citizens.More >
Arizona's GOP lawmakers want armed teachers in school safety plan
The idea is to train select teachers, principals or even janitors who would access a secured weapon and bulletproof vest and intervene quickly during a school shooting.More >
High school in Avondale launches new program to help kids in crisis
The mass shooting at a Florida high school last month is shining a new spotlight on campuses across the country, as students rally to find ways to prevent future tragedies.More >
How the City of Glendale intends to pay for new school officers
The City of Glendale intends to pull money from several sources to pay for new school resource officers.More >
Glendale rolls out plan to put cops on all high school campuses
Glendale city leaders rolled out a plan to put more cops on campuses immediately.More >
Gov. Ducey speaks about his 'Safe Arizona Schools' plan while teachers plan walk-outs
Amid protests and 'sick-outs' held by Arizona teachers regarding their pay that caused at least nine schools to be closed Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled his plan for another issue plaguing Arizona schools: safety.More >
School superintendent backs governor's plan to add school resource officers
Gov. Doug Ducey said he wants to add more resource officers to Arizona schools but details remain vague, like how many and how much it will cost.More >
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package
The proposal from the Republican governor fell flat with Democrats and students who have been protesting school shootings.More >
Students to AZ Gov. Ducey: School safety plan does not do enough
The young student activists leading the charge for stricter gun control laws in Arizona the governor’s plan, which has not been officially released, does not go far enough.More >
SLIDESHOW: AZ students makes voices heard during National School Walkout Day
Like their counterparts throughout the country, Arizona students participated in National School Walkout Day Wednesday to make their voices heard.More >
Schools strike compromises with students ahead of school walkouts
Students at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale wanted to go big for Wednesday morning's national school walkout in response to the shooting in Parkland, Fla. But school administrators moved quickly to scale back the demonstration.More >
Maricopa County Attorney not against arming teachers, suggests other safety priorities
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is not against the idea of arming teachers, but he says it should not be the go-to solution for preventing school shootings.More >
Schools in Crisis
AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay
So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.More >
Dozens of 'walk-ins' planned at Phoenix-area schools
Teachers and parents are planning a special "walk-ins" at schools around the Valley on Wednesday morningMore >
Scottsdale Unified approves 3.5 percent pay bump for teachers next fall
The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages.More >
AZ teachers increase protests and rallies; threat of strike looming
Arizona teachers aren't ready to walk out of the classroom yet, but they are taking one step closer to going on strike. A number of rallies, protests, and walk-ins are planned on campuses across the state.More >
Arizona teachers to lay out salary demands at state capitol
Arizona teachers are planning after-school rallies across the state Wednesday to demand action on higher wages.More >
After Gov. Ducey signs tax extension, teachers say it's not enough
On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended a tax to pay fund education, leaders in a growing teachers group vowed to keep up the pressure on state leaders for better teacher pay.More >
