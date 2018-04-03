-
Dozens of 'walk-ins' planned at Phoenix-area schools
Teachers and parents are planning a special "walk-ins" at schools around the Valley on Wednesday morning
Scottsdale Unified approves 3.5 percent pay bump for teachers next fall
The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a 3.5 percent pay increase for teachers beginning next fall, one night before teachers at several districts planned to protest for higher wages.
AZ teachers increase protests and rallies; threat of strike looming
Arizona teachers aren't ready to walk out of the classroom yet, but they are taking one step closer to going on strike. A number of rallies, protests, and walk-ins are planned on campuses across the state.
Arizona teachers to lay out salary demands at state capitol
Arizona teachers are planning after-school rallies across the state Wednesday to demand action on higher wages.
After Gov. Ducey signs tax extension, teachers say it's not enough
On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended a tax to pay fund education, leaders in a growing teachers group vowed to keep up the pressure on state leaders for better teacher pay.
Arizona teachers organizing to fight for better pay
Teachers across Arizona are boosting their efforts to organize and plan for possible job actions as they work to secure better pay and school funding, even as Gov. Doug Ducey signed a measure Monday extending a sales tax that ensures budget certainty for schools but does not add to current school funding.
Arizona teachers to lay out next steps in low pay protests
A leader of the grassroots teachers group organizing protests at the Capitol and at schools statewide plans to outline the next steps to secure better pay and school funding.
9 Glendale elementary schools closed amid teachers protest
Pendergast Elementary School District officials confirmed that nine schools in the district will be closed Wednesday due to a planned protest in the form of a 'sick-out' by teachers.
Arizona teachers protest low pay at state Capitol
Hundreds of red-shirted educators jammed into Capitol hearings rooms and marched around the Legislature Wednesday to protest what they call dismal pay and conditions for their students.
Teachers argue for tax cut windfall to finance pay raises
It would take $170 million a year to give Arizona teachers the same 5 percent pay increase West Virginia lawmakers just gave their teachers, and they say there is a new-found pot of cash that would provide about that amount.
AZ teachers wear red in push for pay raise; future strike a possibility
They didn't walk out of class demanding a pay raise, but thousands of Arizona teachers still sent a strong message Wednesday by wearing red.
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
Teachers said they wanted to send the district board a strong message.