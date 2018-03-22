Self-driving Uber hits, kills pedestrian in TempeMore>>
Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question
Investigators recreate fatal crash involving self-driving Uber vehicle
Investigators were back out running a new set of tests on the Tempe street where a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman.
Can Uber's self-driving project survive a lawsuit? Legal experts say yes
The daughter of Elaine Herzberg, the pedestrian killed in a collision with an Uber SUV, has hired a lawyer.
Driving instructor simulates crash, says autonomous Uber accident was preventable
A Scottsdale driving instructor is offering a view of the driver-less Uber crash, he believes, shows the accident was preventable.
UBER SELF-DRIVING CAR VIDEO: Who is to blame for pedestrian's death?
The daughter of the woman hit and killed by a self-driving Uber SUV earlier this week has retained a law firm but has not spoken publically about the wreck. In the meantime, the investigation is ongoing and no agency has assigned blame.
Glendale law firm says it represents daughter of woman killed by self-driving Uber
A Glendale law firm announced Thursday that the daughter of the woman who was hit and killed by a self-driving Uber SUV earlier this week has retained its legal services.
Understanding the challenges of driverless cars
The hype surrounding autonomous vehicles has been growing as just about every car manufacturer and many hi-tech firms race to be the first to market. The rewards, both financially and in saving human lives, are clear.
Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
Attorney: Uber could face serious penalties following deadly crash
New video released by Tempe police could mean more trouble for Uber after one of the company's self-driving cars hit and killed a pedestrian.
New video released by Tempe police could mean more trouble for Uber after one of the company’s self-driving cars hit and killed a pedestrian.More >
VIDEO: Could deadly Uber crash have been prevented?
Tempe police released new footage of the moments before a self-driving Uber hit and killed a woman crossing the street Sunday night.
VIDEO: Slow-motion video of moments preceding fatal crash involving self-driving Uber
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released video of the moments immediately before a self-driving Uber hit and killed a pedestrian as she crossed the street. This version of the video has been slowed to half-speed.
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.
RAW VIDEO: Police discuss deadly wreck involving self-driving Uber
Sgt. Ronald Elcock of the Tempe Polic Department outlined the investigation into a deadly crash in which a self-driving Uber SUV hit a woman as she pushed a bike across the street Sunday night.
Self-driving Ubers hit Valley roads; Governor takes first spin
Don't be surprised if the next time you ride in an Uber, you find yourself sitting in a driverless car. Uber has announced an expansion of its self-driving Uber pilot to Arizona.
