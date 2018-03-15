NCAA Tournament
  • Dr. Ed Lamadrid shows how tapping can help alleviate stress. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Tapping therapy empowering patients

    By Heidi Goitiahttps://www.facebook.com/HeidiGoitiaTV/

    Tapping therapy, also known as emotional freedom technique, is a take-off of Chinese acupuncture, targeting specific points on the body to help patients address both emotional and physical stressors.

  • (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    By Ian Schwartz CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

  • It's a medical breakthrough that's being called truly "transformative" by a world-renowned cancer doctor here in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Breakthrough treatment for tough to treat cancer now being used at Phoenix hospital

    By Preston Phillips

    It's a medical breakthrough that's being called truly "transformative" by a world-renowned cancer doctor here in Phoenix. It's called CAR-T cellular therapy and only one hospital in the entire state has been approved to perform the procedure on its patients.

  • The Arizona State Archives places books in freezers to preserve them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Arizona State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history

    By Ian Schwartz CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist

    Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building. Behind the scene of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long, industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.  

  • If your city neighborhood is starting to look more like a farm, you're not alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Raising backyard chickens becoming more popular in Arizona

    By Heidi Goitiahttps://www.facebook.com/HeidiGoitiaTV/

    If your city neighborhood is starting to look more like a farm, you're not alone. More urban residents are blurring the line between city and country living, all in the name of health.

  • Here are some things you can do for not much money that will likely keep the bad guys away. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Securing your home on a budget

    By Preston Phillips

    If you're one of the many who hasn't invested in any type of home surveillance system, you're not alone.