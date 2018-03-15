-
Tapping therapy empowering patients
Tapping therapy, also known as emotional freedom technique, is a take-off of Chinese acupuncture, targeting specific points on the body to help patients address both emotional and physical stressors.
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.
Breakthrough treatment for tough to treat cancer now being used at Phoenix hospital
It's a medical breakthrough that's being called truly "transformative" by a world-renowned cancer doctor here in Phoenix. It's called CAR-T cellular therapy and only one hospital in the entire state has been approved to perform the procedure on its patients.
Arizona State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history
Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building. Behind the scene of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long, industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.
Raising backyard chickens becoming more popular in Arizona
If your city neighborhood is starting to look more like a farm, you're not alone. More urban residents are blurring the line between city and country living, all in the name of health.
Securing your home on a budget
If you're one of the many who hasn't invested in any type of home surveillance system, you're not alone.