Kansas defeats Duke in OT, heads to Final Four
Kansas edges Duke in overtime thriller for last Final Four spot, joins Villanova, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan in NCAA semis.More >
Oh Blue!: Michigan nips Florida St 58-54 to reach Final Four
When shots aren't falling, Michigan knows it can rely on defense, discipline and tenacity. And by doing all the hard things, the Wolverines muscled their way to the Final Four.More >
Sister Jean and Loyola are headed to the Final Four
Sister Jean and the Ramblers might sound like the name of an indie band, but this Cinderella is headed to the Final Four.More >
NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend
NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend
Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow.
Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round
Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round
T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.
Comeback for the ages: Nevada tops Cincinnati 75-73 in NCAAs
Comeback for the ages: Nevada tops Cincinnati 75-73 in NCAAs
Nevada rallies from 23 points down to stun Cincinnati 75-73.