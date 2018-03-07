  • NCAA TournamentMore>>

  • Kansas defeats Duke in OT, heads to Final Four

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:55:50 GMT
    Kansas edges Duke in overtime thriller for last Final Four spot, joins Villanova, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan in NCAA semis.

  • Oh Blue!: Michigan nips Florida St 58-54 to reach Final Four

    Sunday, March 25 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-03-25 05:08:03 GMT
    Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1), guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate after Michigan defeated Florida State 58-54. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1), guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate after Michigan defeated Florida State 58-54. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    When shots aren't falling, Michigan knows it can rely on defense, discipline and tenacity. And by doing all the hard things, the Wolverines muscled their way to the Final Four.

  • Sister Jean and Loyola are headed to the Final Four

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:56:02 GMT
    Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State. (AP Photo/John Amis)Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    Sister Jean and the Ramblers might sound like the name of an indie band, but this Cinderella is headed to the Final Four.

