Kansas defeats Duke in OT, heads to Final Four
Kansas edges Duke in overtime thriller for last Final Four spot, joins Villanova, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan in NCAA semis.
Oh Blue!: Michigan nips Florida St 58-54 to reach Final Four
When shots aren't falling, Michigan knows it can rely on defense, discipline and tenacity. And by doing all the hard things, the Wolverines muscled their way to the Final Four.
Sister Jean and Loyola are headed to the Final Four
Sister Jean and the Ramblers might sound like the name of an indie band, but this Cinderella is headed to the Final Four.
NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend
Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow.
Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round
T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.
Comeback for the ages: Nevada tops Cincinnati 75-73 in NCAAs
Nevada rallies from 23 points down to stun Cincinnati 75-73.
Underdog UMBC falls to Kansas State 50-43
Barry Brown scored 18 points, and Kansas State ended UMBC's brief, but historic run in the NCAA Tournament with a 50-43 victory on Sunday night.
DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16
Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.
Bridges leads Michigan State past Thomas, Bucknell 82-78
Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help second-seeded Michigan State hold on for an 82-78 win over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Brown, Kansas State stymie Creighton offense 69-59 in South
Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State posted a 69-59 wire-to-wire victory over No. 8 Creighton on Friday night despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade.
NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win
Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.
Purdue's Haas injured in easy win vs. Cal State Fullerton
Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Cumberland leads Cincinnati over pesky Georgia State 68-53
Cumberland's huge performance helps Cincinnati beat Georgia State 68-53 in NCAA Tournament.
Defending champ North Carolina opens up, tops Lipscomb 84-66
Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
March Madness by the numbers
It’s time for March Madness, that means many of us will be watching games and keeping an eye on our brackets while at work. OfficeTeam and WalletHub looked at just how much time we spend on the basketball tournament while on the job.
Order pizza with high-tech sneakers using Bluetooth technology
It seems pizza is as much a part of March Madness as basketball! For the second year in a row, Pizza Hut is out with high-tech sneakers that use Bluetooth technology to let you order a pizza with custom-made shoes!
Warren Buffett's bracket challenge offers $1M or $2M for life
It's that time of year again: 68 college basketball teams earn bids for the NCAA March Madness tournament. And Berkshire Hathaway employees are given a challenge by their boss.
How to stream the big dance when the boss isn't around
All 67 games in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament will be available online. And here's how to watch!
How to shoot free throws like a pro
Research suggests that players should aim the ball beyond the center of the rim, then launch the ball at a high angle and as high above the ground as possible.
Is your March Madness bracket really better than mine?
Participating in a March Madness bracket office pool this year? Don’t rely too much on experts’ picks or overestimate your chance of winning.
How much math do you need to win your March Madness pool?
Deciding which teams to pick in your NCAA basketball pool? Then you’re faced with a classic decision problem – and here, science can help.