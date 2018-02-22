What is Spring Into Summer?

For thousands of children and hard-working families in Arizona, hunger doesn’t have seasons and it doesn’t take a break – for spring or summer. That’s why Safeway is hosting the Spring Into Summer Food Drive to support St. Vincent de Paul’s emergency food box program, which provides nutritious pantry staples to families in need.

In addition to the food box program, St. Vincent de Paul’s five charity dining rooms provide more than 3,500 hot, prepared meals on a daily basis. The Family Dining Room hosts children’s programs, tutoring, and other educational activities.

About St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in Phoenix in 1946. The nonprofit works to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and working poor families who have nowhere else to turn for help. Programs and services include dining rooms, food boxes, a medical and dental clinic, a transitional shelter, thrift stores and support services for families and people experiencing homelessness.

Main campus: 420 W Watkins Road. Phoenix, AZ 85003

