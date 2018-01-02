Jaime's Local LoveJaime's Local LoveMore>>
Jaime's Local Love: Dapper & Stout offers quick designer coffee in Glendale
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company is unapologetically grab-and-go. It sits on Glendale Avenue near 67th Avenue.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Scottsdale gelato shop brings Italian recipes and history to AZ
Luna Gelateria uses Arizona's family owned Danzeisen Dairy for the best milk for its gelato. Stefano imports ingredients from Italy and makes everything from scratch.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Tempe Punjabi restaurant serves up delicious dishes and humanitarian principles
The Dhaba café is a family owned business that runs on moral principles and homemade Punjabi recipes.More >
Jaime’s Local Love: Culinary couple opens Roland’s Cafe Market Bar in historic Phoenix building
It’s a love affair of two culinary hearts and a shared desire to present Arizona with the best tacos around that put Nadia and Armando Hernandez on the food map.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Alo Cafe, a hidden gem in Old Town Scottsdale boasts a tale of family survival
You have probably driven by this place on your last cruise through Old Town Scottsdale.More >
Jaime's Local Love: True Craft Board Co. brings handmade craftsmanship to the streets
True Craft Board Co. is bringing Wes Clouse's dreams of "rideable art" to life.More >
Jaime's Local Love: The Great Gadsby Bakery where baking is a family affair
The Great Gadsby Bakery is a family run European bakery located in Gilbert Towne Square.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Jack Grace USA revolutionizes golf shoes
Jack Grace U.S.A. offers premium golf shoes with swappable saddles. Valley native and founder Bart Walker invented a shoe that allows you to change the whole look in seconds.More >
Jaime's Local Love: The Paper Place
The Paper Place has been helping Scottsdale residents celebrate their special occasions for 40 years now in the Valley.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Uptown Farmers Market
The Uptown Farmers Market is where I love to go to get my veggies and my Local Love ideas.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Harkins Theatres
We are wrapping up our month of Jaime's Local Legacies with a business 85 years old in the Valley--Harkins Theatres.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Mancuso's Restaurant
Mancuso's is a family owned-restaurant in downtown Phoenix, but the name has been around the Valley for decades.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Castles N Coasters
Castles ~n~ Coasters is a beloved amusement park with 40 years in the Valley.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Tee Pee Mexican Food
In February, I will be doing Jaime's Local Legacies to honor family-owned businesses with several decades in the Valley. We start with Tee Pee.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Meridiem
Meridiem is brought to you by two Valley natives who grew up in the restaurant business.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Crow's Dairy
Crow's Dairy is a fifth generation, family-owned-and-operated Arizona dairy farm.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Just Roughin' It
Just Roughin' It Adventure Company is owned by husband and wife team, Ray and Debbie Hendricks. Debbie is a Valley native who always loved the outdoor opportunities Arizona has to offer.More >
Jaime's Local Love: The Barn Door Store
Built by Valley natives, The Barn Door Store is a barn door and farmhouse style furniture and accessories manufacturing company.More >
Jaime's Local Love: F.A.B.R.I.C.
With more and more fashion brands selling directly to consumers online, there is a need for design and manufacturing services in cities other than traditional fashion industry cities like L.A. and New York. That's why F.A.B.R.I.C. exists.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Cutino Sauce Co.
Cutino Sauce Co., which kicks up your meal with artisanal hot sauces created in Phoenix, has a newfound partnership with world famous pizza chef extraordinaire Chris Bianco, and getting the hot sauce national attention.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Toasted Mallow
Toasted Mallow (formally known as Fluff It Marshmallows) was started by the couple Tricia and Hazel Arce.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Rubymint General
Rubymint General started in 2016 when two friends came together, each with different passions and strengths, with a vision to create something fun, fashionable, and a meaningful addition to our community.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Barnone
Barnone is a collection of maker’s that believe “small is beautiful” and want to create their products themselves.More >
Jaime's Local Love: UnderTow
The Valley’s only subterranean Tiki Bar, UnderTow is a national award-winning lounge.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Lucky Air Plant
Lucky Air Plant + Crystals is a new company born from a love of air plants! Creator Marci McDonald bought a few of them and thought they were the cutest little things. She always wanted to do a business with crystals and the plant/crystal combo seemed to work.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Gypsy Belle
If you have some ladies of any age on your holiday list this year, you must stop by and see Jill Brenner at Gypsy Belle.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Arizona Fall Festival highlights
The Arizona Fall Festival held on Saturday, November 4, at Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix is a free and family-friendly celebration of everything local to Arizona.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Wally's American Pub n Grille
Hi friends, Wally's American Pub and Grille is a neighborhood restaurant with 15 years in the Valley. It sits on the corner of 44th Street and Camelback and is a favorite to its loyal daily regulars, as well as families who live nearby.More >
