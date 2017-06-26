-
ASU using sewage to measure opioid use, abuse
The lab obtains pooled samples of raw sewage and then identifies concentrations of various opioids, including morphine, codeine, oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl.
-
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.
-
Saving lives: Nonprofit trains public to administer naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses
By FAITH MILLER Cronkite News TEMPE – A bearded man sporting a flannel shirt and worn Converse sneakers passes out syringes and vials of colorless liquid to a group of eager students. Nathan Leach of the Sonoran Prevention Works, a nonprofit for people affected by drug use, is arming the public with naloxone, a life-saving antidote to an opioid overdose.
-
Tribes, hit hardest by opioid crisis, have least access to federal help
By PHILIP ATHEY Cronkite News WASHINGTON – The opioid crisis has hit rural Native Americans significantly harder than any group in the nation, and the problem may be even worse because of racial misclassification on death certificates, federal data show.
-
This is how lawmakers plan to end the opioid crisis
Fresh on the heels of President Donald Trump's plan to tackle the opioid crisis, House lawmakers this week plan to introduce more than two dozen bills aimed at ending the epidemic, ranging from better access to treatment...
Trump's opioid plan to kill drug dealers is about vengeance, not solutions
Vengeance is not a public health policy. But it's implicit in a policy measure coming out of the White House, which would attempt to solve the opioid crisis with a plan that includes sentencing some high-intensity...
-
Zinke tells tribal leaders in Arizona he'll fight opioids
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told tribal leaders in the Phoenix area on Monday that federal law enforcement will work with them to fight distribution of opioid drugs in Indian country.
-
RAW VIDEO: President Trump unveils new opioid plan
President Donald Trump unveiled his new opioid plan in New Hampshire, calling for the death penalty for some drug dealers.
-
Trump heralds Clinton Foundation program in opioid speech
President Donald Trump, who as a candidate used the Clinton Foundation to slam his opponent Hillary Clinton, heralded an opioid program backed by the Clinton family foundation on Monday in New Hampshire.
-
Melania Trump lends her support to Americans battling opioid crisis
First lady Melania Trump made a rare appearance that included public remarks Monday to reiterate her personal commitment to those battling the opioid crisis.
-
Trump pushes death penalty for some drug dealers
President Donald Trump officially proposed imposing the death penalty for certain drug dealers on Monday. "If we don't get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time," Trump said. "And that toughness includes the death penalty."
Trump proposes 'large-scale' ad campaign to combat opioids
President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration will push a "large-scale" ad campaign aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.
-
Trump's opioid plan to take three-pronged approach, including death penalty for high-volume traffickers
President Donald Trump will roll out new plans to tackle the country's opioid epidemic on Monday in New Hampshire, the White House said Sunday.
-
Trump's opioid plan includes death penalty for drug traffickers
It's a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.
-
Native American overdose deaths surge since opioid epidemic
Federal officials say the scope of the opioid epidemic's impact on Native American communities is immense and straining tribal resources.
-
Scottsdale takes largely 'hands-off' approach on residential treatment houses/sober living homes
With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, there are more treatment facilities and "sober homes" popping up in the Valley. But regulations vary depending on the state.
-
Pill to the needle to the grave: Does gov’s new opioid plan do enough?
Does the state’s new Opioid Epidemic Act do enough to help the hundreds of thousands of Arizona families that are already addicted? We talked with two valley moms whose sons overdosed. They say the governor's plan is doing nothing to stop a generation of prescription narcotic users from becoming heroin addicts who are as good as dead, unless we find another out.
-
‘They’re as good as dead if we don’t do something now’
3TV’s Nicole Crites reports on the Opioid Crisis and how it’s killing Arizona’s youth. Watch the video and hear Nicole’s firsthand perspective after talking to grieving parents right here in Phoenix. Then tune into 3TV on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. for her full report.
-
ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%, CDC says
The opioid epidemic in the United States shows no signs of slowing, according to a Vital Signs report released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Children overdosing on opioids doubles
A new study published in the in the Journal Pediatrics says the number of children admitted to hospitals for opioid overdose has nearly doubled since 2004.
-
Needle exchanges: Should it be legal?
Every person we spoke to at this East Valley needle exchange told us it all started with pain meds, and it didn't take long for their lives to unravel.
-
Arizona health officials launch real-time, comprehensive opioid hotline for medical providers
Arizona is launching one of the country’s first real-time, comprehensive opioid hotlines for healthcare providers.
-
What is the opioid crisis and how does it affect me?
Every day, 115 people in America die from overdosing on opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
-
Opioid prescriptions drop, but Arizona counties still above norm
Despite recent declines in the number of opioids prescribed in the U.S., prescriptions are still three times higher than they were in 1999.
-
SLIDESHOW: Two Arizona counties have high opioid prescription rates
The rate at which doctors are prescribing Opioids varies quite significantly based on which county in Arizona you live in.
-
INFOGRAPHIC: Numbers paint grim story in Arizona's opioid crisis
In January 2018, Governor Doug Ducey signed a sweeping new law designed to crack down on Opioid abuse and cut the number of overdose deaths in Arizona. But just how bad is the crisis in this state?
INFOGRAPHICS: Opioid deaths in AZ by age, race, type of opioids
The number of Arizonans dying from Opioid overdoses has skyrocketed since 2012. Prescription Opioids account for more overdose deaths than Heroin. In addition, the epidemic hits a certain age group and ethnicity the hardest.
-
Arizona governor signs law he sought to target opioid abuse
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a sweeping new law designed to crack down on opioid abuse and cut the number of overdose deaths.
-
State health officials release opioid action plan
Opioids are suspected in the deaths of 280 Arizonians and another 2,361 overdoses over the past two and a half months, according to a state health report issued Wednesday.
-
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]
-
Getting worse before it gets better: DEA agent predicts deepening opioid epidemic
The opioid crisis in Arizona is likely to grow, a DEA agent warned Wednesday, adding that it’s time to stop playing the blame game.
-
Tempe launches online database to help combat opioid abuse
A new online database launched by the City of Tempe aims to help the community combat the opioid epidemic. Addiction recovery advocates hope the information is used to improve treatment for addicts, but not lead to more arrests.
-
Arizona plan to combat opioids would limit dosages, amounts
Legislation being proposed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to address the ongoing opioid crisis would bar doctors from prescribing more than an initial five-day supply of pain medication in most cases and limit the maximum dose they could prescribe to most chronic pain patients.
-
UofA, state split $2.2M grant for opioid overdose training
The University of Arizona and the state health department have been awarded a $2.2 million grant to train rural firefighters and police officers in how to recognize and treat opioid overdoses.
-
Mom finds online support in Arizona after son's overdose
It has been six months since Daniel Natale, 27, of Phoenix, died from a heroine overdose. Life for his mom Candi Fuller will never be the same.
-
Report: State’s drug, alcohol, suicide death rates to climb by 2025
A new report says death rates in Arizona from drugs, alcohol and suicides could grow by 38 percent over the next decade unless action is taken now to head off the problem.
-
Health leaders to offer opioid education to student-athletes across Arizona
Arizona health professionals have educated 4,000 students on the effects of opioid abuse and plan to expand the program to student-athletes statewide by January.
-
AG's Office says 8 people indicted in Arizona opioid ring
Eight people have been indicted in a northern Arizona opioid ring and authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged mastermind and her accomplice.
-
Drug firm founder once among Arizona's richest billionaires
The drug company founder charged with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors and pharmacists to widely prescribe an opioid cancer drug for people who didn't need it came to the U.S. for postgraduate studies and for a time was listed among Arizona's richest billionaires.
-
Arizona opioid treatment providers respond to public health emergency
President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a Public Health Emergency on Thursday which will reduce some regulations, giving states more flexibility in how they use federal dollars to respond to the epidemic.
-
Founder and former CEO of Insys Therapeutics arrested in Phoenix
John Kapoor, the billionaire founder and former CEO of the Chandler pharmaceutical company, Insys Therapeutics, was arrested Thursday morning in Phoenix.
-
Globe surgeon indicted for allegedly forging prescriptions for opioids
A Globe surgeon has been indicted for allegedly forging prescriptions for opioids.
-
State gets millions, will train more first responders to fight opioid overdoses
The State of Arizona plans to use a $3.1 million grant from the federal government to train more first responders to recognize the symptoms of an opioid abuser and to administer naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose.
-
Arizona attorney general files lawsuit against Chandler opioid manufacturer and 3 doctors
Attorney General Mark Brnovich today filed an Arizona Consumer Fraud lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc., which is based in Chandler.
-
Gov. Ducey extends executive order for opioid-related data
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the increased reporting of opioid-related data by renewing his recent executive order for another 60 days.
-
Pharmacies combat opioid crisis threatening employees, customers
Local pharmacies are changing the way they do business to combat an opioid epidemic threatening employees and customers.
-
Expanded blood test regulations detect opioid overdose
The Arizona Department of Health Services has new guidelines to test potential drug overdoses.
-
Gov't agency offers 'real time' data on opioid epidemic
A state government agency has just launched a new way people can keep track of the statistics surrounding the opioid epidemic and how it is impacting Arizona.
-
Scottsdale officer uses Narcan to prevent opioid overdose death
A Scottsdale police officer was recognized for using the drug Narcan to save a man's life.
-
AZ reports 191 possible opioid overdoses, 15 deaths in one week
The new data for the week of June 15-22 was part of the Arizona opioid epidemic emergency response create in the wake of Gov. Doug Ducey’s declaration of a health crisis earlier this month.
-
Ducey follows opioid crisis declaration with reporting order
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has followed a statewide opioid health emergency declaration with an order requiring state health officials to mandate additional overdose reporting.
-
Opioid crisis could lead to tougher drug laws, regulations
Arizona's top health care official said Friday the state of the current opioid epidemic could lead to tighter regulations and tougher drug laws next year.
-
FDA asks drugmaker to stop selling its opioid painkiller
U.S. regulators want a narcotic painkiller involved in the opioid epidemic off the market amid data showing people continue to abuse it.
-
Gov. Ducey declares health crisis after opioid deaths rise
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is declaring a statewide health emergency in the wake of a new report that shows deaths from opioid overdoses increased by 16 percent last year.
-
Report: Highest opioid overdose deaths in AZ in 10 years
A new report shows a huge increase in opioid overdoses in Arizona.
-
Opioid overdose antidote Narcan now available at CVS without prescription
“We believe this increased access across the state will help save lives and give more people a chance to get the help they need for recovery," a CVS spokesman said.
-
Pets may be the new face of the opioid epidemic
There are new concerns people may be using their pets to get prescription painkillers. This after reports that some owners have abused their animals or shopped them around to various clinics in an effort to get pills.
Opioid epidemicMore>>
Hooked on heroin: Fountain Hills family shares son's advice before he died
Hooked on heroin: Fountain Hills family shares son's advice before he died
The untimely passing of a standout student and athlete rocked a close-knit Valley community. Now, we are learning more about the secret struggle his Fountain Hills family was fighting.More >
The untimely passing of a standout student and athlete rocked a close-knit Valley community. Now, we are learning more about the secret struggle his Fountain Hills family was fighting.More >
Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?
Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?
Here is a list of brand and generic names for opioid prescriptions.More >
Here is a list of brand and generic names for opioid prescriptions.More >
AZHealth.gov/opioid
AZHealth.gov/opioid
Check out the Arizona Department of Health Services' Opioid Epidemic webpage, which includes real-time data on suspected overdoses and deaths.More >
Check out the Arizona Department of Health Services' Opioid Epidemic webpage, which includes real-time data on suspected overdoses and deaths.More >