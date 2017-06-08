Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.
My first Grand Canyon hike
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.
Easy plants for color in the desert!
It's May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in. Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.
April's Full Moon:the Pink Moon
The full moon for the month of April will light up the night sky this weekend on Sunday.
Road trip! Great Nat'l Parks a days drive from Phoenix
Many of us have been to the Grand Canyon, Arizona's crown jewel and one of the most popular parks in the country. But what are some other national parks worth visiting in the region? Here's a list of some great national parks all within about a days drive from Phoenix.
Keeping outside rabbits (and other critters) cool in the heat
Rabbits and other critters are fun as pets. But we have to make sure as it gets hot outside that we take care of them.
This week's pollution problems
This week's combination of unseasonably warm temperatures and light winds has brought a big pollution problem. You can't see ozone pollution, but it's pretty dangerous to your health.
Running with pride at Pat's Run
It's a big weekend here in the Valley as we celebrate the life of Pat Tillman and honor him and raise money for military members. I will be running with pride this weekend, after my brother Erich's promotion that took place in Washington DC.
If you're missing the rain in Phoenix, we have some bad news
The start of this year has been pretty rough when it comes to rain!
