-
Could we see the return of the monsoon this week?
Hot and dry weather sticks around for the first half of this week, but storm chances creep into the forecast for the Valley starting Tuesday, as high-pressure positions itself across New Mexico and a flow of gulf moisture from the south streams in.
-
State launches campaign for safety during monsoons
A new safety campaign will remind Arizona drivers stuck in dust storms to pull over, turn off all car lights and wait until visibility is back before hitting the road again.
-
Keeping your pets safe in 110-degree heat
Much like humans, pets can suffer from heat exhaustion in just a matter of minutes.
-
Maricopa County emergency rooms see spike in heat related illnesses
Emergency rooms in Maricopa County are seeing a spike in patients getting sick from exposure to extreme desert heat. “I have 6 kids that I have to take care of, and if I get sick, then who’s going to take care of them?” said Esperanza Madrid, a Phoenix mom.
-
Get ready for the monsoon - just a week away!
A weekly report issued Thursday by the US Drought Monitor shows Arizona needs rain, badly. According to the data, 97 percent of the state is classified under severe drought or worse.
-
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.
-
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.
-
Phoenix crews train and prepare for monsoon rescues
Phoenix police and fire rescue teams perform about 100 rescues per year. The predictability of each swift water rescue means training goes on all year.
-
Feel the heat: Hot flashes, summer heat and hormones
Hot flashes and night sweats are common in menopausal women, but they can also occur in other groups including some men.
-
Stay cool: Phoenix summer gears up with excess heat warning
The National Weather Service declared the warning for Phoenix for Sunday and Monday, saying highs of 106 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit were expected both days.
-
Arizona Heat Awareness Week gives tips on staying safe during extreme heat
Summer is on its way and temperatures are starting to rise in Arizona. The National Weather Service and state officials have teamed up for Arizona Heat Awareness Week, a way to remind Arizonans to stay safe and hydrated during our periods of extreme heat.
-
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.
-
Expert warns of child dehydration signs during desert heat
Dr. Bill Schneider, of Banner Thunderbird Hospital, says outdoor activities can turn dangerous quickly if a child begins to get dehydrated.
Current Conditions
Monsoon resourcesMore>>
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >