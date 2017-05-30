Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.More >
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.More >
Breaking down the new heat warnings
The National Weather Service continues to fine tune its heat warnings.More >
Five desert insects you can eat!
Gross! That may be your first thought, but the desert is home to many edible bugs, insects and critters! A lot of these insects pack a lot of protein if you are able to get past the nasty factor.More >
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
My first Grand Canyon hike
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
Easy plants for color in the desert!
It’s May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in. Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.More >
April’s Full Moon:the Pink Moon
The full moon for the month of April will light up the night sky this weekend on Sunday.More >
