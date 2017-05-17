There are so many departments at Luke, from the pilots and the maintenance crews to the bomb squad and military working dog teams, that it goes on and on. But, someone has to keep these guys & gals dressed in proper gear and equipment. This team is called The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), an award-winning group that excels at "readiness." And, they tell us it only takes trained airmen 90 seconds to put on all that chem gear from head-to-toe.