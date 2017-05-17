-
Military bombing range is home to ancient artifacts
One of the biggest training bases in the country takes live fire and bombing exercises at the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range in southern Arizona, in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. A portion of the range, which is bigger than the state of Connecticut, lies next to the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and the Sonoran Desert National Monument, which is scattered with ancient artifacts.
-
Life of a warrior: Are you combat ready and "Fit to Fight"?
Luke Air Force Base is known for training F-35 and F-16 pilots, but the base is also responsible for training airmen to be combat ready and "fit to fight." Do you have what it takes? We put their training to the test and see how well we do in the life of a warrior. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Meet the F-35 Heritage Flight Team
If you've ever wondered who the guys are behind the airshows kids and families love so much, it's the Heritage Flight Team. And, this year, the F-35 Lightning II is part of the heritage program. We learn more about this popular flying program that honors the men and women who are serving in the USAF. For more info: LukeAirforceBase/HeritageFlight
The biggest & baddest fire truck in Arizona lives at Luke
The biggest baddest fire truck in Arizona can be found on Luke AFB. Fire Station 362, wjhich is located right on base not only responds on base, but they also respond off base within a five-mile radius outside of Luke AFB. This team has teamed up with Glendale Fire to provide emergency services, and advanced life support to the area. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Luke AFB's first aid medical mannequins save lives
If you've ever wondered what it takes to train medical airmen, we get a rare view from inside Luke AFB's Medical Simulation Lab, where airmen train for level 1 trauma and emergencies. For instance, the patients here are dummies with gunshot wounds in simulated stressful conditions to prepare airmen for real-life combat and humanitarian missions. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
Runway right of way: Inside the air traffic control tower
From inside the air traffic control tower at Luke, this is where you get a birds-eye view of all the flight activity that takes place on base. Here, they'll monitor air traffic in a 40 to 60 mile area around Luke AFB, to safely integrate military aircraft with civilian aircraft sharing the same airspace. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Luke's "Top Dogs" fly under the radar
They're known as the "Top Dogs," the 61st Fighter Squadron who train pilots to fly the F-16 and the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet. Luke Air Force Base is the permanent base for these jets, which can reach Mach 1.6, or about 1,200 miles per hour. We find out what it takes to fly under the radar with this team. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Behind the roaring engines: The largest crew in the Air Force
The largest crew in the Air Force is the 56th Maintenance Group, the warriors who keep the jet engines roaring. Operating on an annual budget of $161 million, 2,200 members maintain jets valued at more than $5 billion, with the mission of keeping some 350 pilots safe. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Sharp dresser or fast dresser: Can Scott Pasmore be warfare ready in 90 seconds
There are so many departments at Luke, from the pilots and the maintenance crews to the bomb squad and military working dog teams, that it goes on and on. But, someone has to keep these guys & gals dressed in proper gear and equipment. This team is called The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), an award-winning group that excels at "readiness." And, they tell us it only takes trained airmen 90 seconds to put on all that chem gear from head-to-toe.
-
Honoring Luke AFB Honor Guard Team
It's one of the best honor guard teams in the nation, Luke's Honor Guard spends hours training on rifle movements and flag folding, to be the best at military funeral honors. This team shows pride, selflessness, and dedication on and off duty, and we learn what it takes to cover some 52,0000 sq miles and perform over 1,000 details a year. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Blowing off steam Luke Air Force style
Where do airmen blow off steam? They go to the newly opened Community Commons on base. The newly renovated rec room opened about six months ago to provide airmen a lounge, ping pong, air hockey, video games and more, as a place to unwind and relax during off hours. For more info: LukeAirforceBase and https://www.facebook.com/LukeEvents/
-
"Reveille" wakes up Luke AFB
The playing of Reveille, which takes place each day, keeps Luke Air Force Base steeped in tradition.
-
The Bomb Squad: Luke's weapons warriors are masters of the big bang
At Luke Air Force Base, the "bomb squad" is known as Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and this group is one of the most complex units in the Air Force. We learn how this group becomes skilled in construction, deployment, disarmament, and disposal of high explosives. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Parachute packers: A pilots safety net
Luke Air Force Base, which is a pilot training base, sees a new batch of students every couple of months. And, one of the most important functions on the base, is the maintenance and repair of pilot equipment. That's the work of the 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen (AFE). We join the class and learn parachute essentials with flight equipment airmen. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Luke AFB is full force: Meet the Marine, Navy & Air Force reserves
Many don't realize, but about 350 U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Marines call Luke AFB home. It's a way to strengthen an already close relationship between the Marine Corps Reserve and the 56th Fighter Wing. The U.S. Navy and The 944 Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve, where we have been stationed all morning, also call Luke AFB home. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Fighter pilot couple reveals the secrets of a successful marriage
It's the little things at Luke Air Force Base that make it so special. Right in the heart of the base, you'll find an airpark dedicated to the men and women who have served Luke and the heritage of freedom they've imparted to our nation. You'll also find a little white chapel, an iconic location that serves the airmen on base.
-
Super Dogs: The combat ready K-9's at Luke Air Force Base
While most dogs are viewed as pets, at Luke Air Force Base, the Military Working Dogs are viewed more as partners. We go behind the scenes with this K-9 unit to learn how these dogs are trained in drug detection and explosive devices, with the ultimate mission of saving the lives of other deployed members. For more info: LukeAirforceBase
-
Air Force celebrates 70th birthday
Just days ahead of Memorial Day, our 3TV Field Trip Friday takes us to Luke Air Force Base, in Glendale, where they train the world's greatest, for a behind-the-scenes peek into the life of airmen, F-35 and F-16 pilots and mission-ready warfighters. This year also marks the U.S. Air Force's 70th birthday, which is being celebrated nationwide all year. For more info: LukeAirforceBase http://www.luke.af.mil/
Field Trip Friday - Lake PowellField Trip Friday - Luke Air Force BaseMore>>
Photos: Field Trip Friday at Luke Air Force Base
Photos: Field Trip Friday at Luke Air Force Base
The Good Morning Arizona crew headed to Luke Air Force Base on May 19 for Field Trip Friday.More >
The Good Morning Arizona crew headed to Luke Air Force Base on May 19 for Field Trip Friday.More >