Witness describes scene inside restaurant during holdup
It was an ordinary Sunday night in a north Phoenix restaurant until the gunman burst through the front door. "I remember thinking 'this isn't happening, this isn't real,'" said Angelic, whose last name we agreed to withhold so she would tell us the story of what she saw and what she did that night.
The Valley's most dangerous intersections (part 5)
Derek and Gina recap the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the Valley.
The Valley's most Dangerous intersections PT4.
We are counting down the most dangerous intersections in the Valley. Derek Staahl was at 43rd ave and Thomas,the number 4 on the most dangerous intersections list.
The Valley's most dangerous intersections (part 3)
Derek Staahl and Gina show us the top ten most dangerous intersections in the Valley. We take a look at number 6 and 5.
Online footprints are manageable, but not erasable
If you ask people in downtown Phoenix, they will likely tell you that there is a ton of information about them available online. What they are not likely to know is how to reduce the amount of information available.
A high-tech solution for the Valley's most dangerous intersections
Traffic engineers have controlled intersections the same way for roughly the last 65 years, but researchers are testing a new approach in Anthem that could radically change that -- and save lives.
Forced to shoot: Valley widow talks about life or death decision
A Valley widow is talking for the very first time about how she grabbed her gun and survived a brutal beating. She also talked about how pulling the trigger saved her life but also stole something from her.
Home security you can do yourself
Protect your family and your home by simply visiting your local hardware store. Roman Quinonez from Lowe's shows us the products that can make a huge difference when it comes to warding off intruders.
School district beefing up security in front office in case of shootings
The Deer Valley Unified School District has just approved new safety features to protect students and staff from gunfire.
Guns on school grounds: Who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
Since the start of the 2012-2013 academic year, schools in Maricopa County have dealt with a firearm on campus at least 47 times. But what many school districts don't know is that state education officials stopped trusting their firearm data years ago.
Valley teen tried to report pedophile on Xbox
We always warn our kids about stranger danger when we're out and about. But what about the virtual world? Do you really know who's playing with your children?
What to do in an active shooter situation
It's a sad fact of life, but active shootings and school shootings seem to be all too common in the U.S. and abroad. Would you or your child be prepared? Would you know what to do? And, what does it take to get out alive? We get real answers to keep you safe. For more info: www.PrideGroup.us
Will man's best friend really protect your home?
Many of us wonder what our dogs do all day while we're not at home. We know they sleep a lot! But will they protect your home from a break-in? We decided to find out whether a four-legged friend is really a deterrent to crime.
Hidden home dangers and how to keep your family safe (part 1)
Even the safest of homes is full of potential dangers. Morgan Loew takes a look at some of the dangers you might be overlooking in your home.
Hidden home dangers and how to keep your family safe (part 2)
Even the safest of homes is full of potential dangers. Morgan Loew takes a look at some of the dangers you might be overlooking in your home.
Valley teen helps police make arrest with her cellphone
A valley teen is talking for the very first time about how she kept her cool and helped police arrest a Maricopa man for child prostitution.
Guns in the home can create hazards for kids, adults alike
One recent study indicated that having a gun in the home can increase by 50 percent the likelihood someone in that home will die from a gunshot wound.
Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes (part 2)
If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The City of Phoenix is offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example. Visit www.phoenix.gov/defense to sign up and for more information.
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.
Modern-day block watch: How the digital age is changing our neighborhoods
Do you know your neighbors? In this digital age, neighborhood watches look much different. We take a closer look at whether technology is helping.