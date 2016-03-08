How does Arizona's Family Surprise Squad Work?

Surprise Squad

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers.

Read More!

Surprise Squad Nominations

Click here for the form to send us your nomination. If the form doesn't work or you would prefer to email us directly, you can contact us at surprise@azfamily.com. Please read this first to find out what information we need.

Nominate someone now!