Chandler students raise money for holocaust survivor
Tears, hugs and a lot of laughter filled the hall at Beth El Congregation when students from Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School got a chance to meet their hero, holocaust survivor Eva Hance.
Hiding a surprise in plain sight
Positive, motivated, selfless is how students and staff describe Westwood High School teacher Ms. Guy.
Arizona's Family Surprise Squad, Zounds help Phoenix man hear again
Everyday life for a Phoenix grocery store cashier became an immense struggle when he couldn’t afford help for his hearing impairment. A friend and co-worker contacted the Arizona's Family Surprise Squad and something amazing happened.
Surprise Squad: Gilbert mother gets help for son's hearing loss due to MRSA
An overwhelmed Gilbert mother, struggling to pay for her young son’s hearing loss, was surprised with a free hearing aid.
Surprise Squad surprises veteran with new car
A Marine who earned a Purple Heart after three tours in Iraq was surprised with a new car.
Surprise Squad:Party crashers
Ten years ago our viewers picked Anna and Alex to have a free dream wedding. Now we’re crashing the shower for their first baby!
Surprise Squad: Hidden camera surprise
Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad went undercover to surprise three veterans from Arizona Heroes to Hometown to give them a Thanksgiving they’ll never forget!
Surprise Squad steps in to help couple with wedding
A Valley husband- and wife-to-be saved and sacrificed to pay for their wedding but all their money and the ring were stolen. Arizona's Family Surprise Squad stepped in to help.
Surprise Squad: A 4-hour commute
Concerned parents came to the rescue of a legally blind teacher who rides the bus 4 hours a day. With such a long commute, the young father is left with little family time to spend with his 11-month-old baby girl. Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is powered by your Valley Toyota Dealers.
Surprise Squad: An angel to the rescue
A Valley woman is on a mission to get a kidney for a complete stranger! Marc has been waiting for a kidney donor for six years. You can help by going to https://www.gofundme.com/marcchollar. To find out if you are a match go to madelyn.ruocco@bannerhealth.com
Surprise Squad: 3TV helps teachers pay for school supplies
With room decorations and basic supplies for the school year, teachers have a lot of costs to cover. The 3TV Surprise Squad met with teachers to help cover their costs for the upcoming school year. Check out which Valley teachers got the surprise of their life. For more info: Treasures4Teachers.org www.treasures4teachers.org or www.facebook.com/Treasures4Teachers.org
Surprise Squad: 3TV helps teachers fill their classrooms with supplies
Students aren't the only one's getting ready for back-to-school. Teachers have a lot of work ahead of them and money to spend on getting their classrooms ready. That's where the 3TV Surprise Squad comes in. We're helping teachers keep their hard-earned cash, by covering the cost of classroom supplies. Check out which Valley teachers got the surprise of their life. For more info: Treasures4Teachers.org www.treasures4teachers.org or www.facebook.com/Treasures4Teachers.org
Holocaust survivor gets Surprise Squad treatment
Eva is a Holocaust survivor living in the Valley. The Surprise Squad helped her after money she was saving for a new bed was stolen.
SURPRISE SQUAD: Javier Soto undercover for AC repair
Would you spot Javier, even with a mustache? Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad goes undercover with Penguin Air and Plumbing to pick up the tab for Phoenix AC repairs!
SURPRISE SQUAD: The joy of twins, the heartbreak of cancer
Right after giving birth, a Phoenix mom learns she has cancer and must have life-saving surgery. If you would like to help Wendy and her family go to https://www.gofundme.com/conquering-cancer-with-wendy.
Surprise Squad suprises a very caring bus driver
The happy bus! Meet the amazing bus driver who makes every day a holiday for her Gompers clients! Go to http://gompers.org/donate/ to donate to the wonderful folks at Gompers!
Arizona's Family Surprise Squad gives a Valley man a surprise he'll never forget
When a Valley man contacted 3TV about the theft of his only means of transportation, he never dreamed his loss would inspire a viewer to come to his rescue.
Tess Rafols and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad honor a teacher’s cry for help when a family suffers a devastating loss.
When 3 students at North Ranch Elementary School Lost their father in a tragic accident, the whole school sprang into action to help. One of the teachers went the extra mile to nominate the family for a visit from Arizona's Family Surprise Squad.
Surprise Squad: Struggling to save little girl's vision
Tess Rafols and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad help a Valley family struggling to keep their daughter’s precious vision. Click/tap here for information on to help Jailynn.
AZ Family's Surprise Squad honors a family with a struggle that is hard to even imagine
Mason and his mom are fighting hard to conquer cancer. If you would like to support Valley children like Mason go to https://www.childrenscancernetwork.org/.
Arizona's Family Surprise Squad takes care of an amazing caregiver
Tess and the Surprise Squad surprise a Valley woman that took care of her mom while dealing with her own health issues.
Surprise Squad: Deserving dad gets something from his wish list
He’s not just a hard working dad of four, he’s a scout leader and a friend to all in need! So Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad gave a great surprise to a great dad. Thanks to Little Dealer Little Prices for helping out. Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is proudly powered by your Valley Toyota Dealers!
Surprise Squad helps family after loss
Olivia Fierro and Arizona's Family Surprise Squad paid a visit to a family that suffered the loss of a father and husband and then had to deal with a devastating fire and injury to one of the kids.
AZ Family's Surprise Squad brings a mom a needed surprise
AZ Family's Surprise Squad dropped off a bundle of joy to a Valley mom as she gets ready to give birth.
AZ Family's Surprise Squad takes mom and kids on a shopping spree of a lifetime
Brandon Lee joins Arizona's Family Surprise Squad to come to the rescue of a single mother. The Valley mother shared her struggles of putting food on the table and not being able to take her children shopping for new school clothes. Brandon takes the family on the ultimate shopping spree at Fry's Food Stores' new clothing department. Plus, Fry's, OdySea Aquarium and Wet-N-Wild pitch in with prizes to give the family a day they will never forget!
AZ Family's Surprise Squad helps a veteran give his wife a special day
As Veterans Day approaches Arizona's Family Surprise Squad wanted to honor a marine who gave so much for our country. But the only wish he wanted was to honor the caregiver who saved his life, his beautiful wife.
Surprise Squad Extra: Students see teacher's makeover
Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers "kidnapped" a Kingswood Elementary teacher to give her a makeover and the ultimate ditch day! See what happens when she goes back to her classroom to share her good news!
Surprise Squad sends family to Wrigley Field
We are heartbroken that Lawrence, the Valley father Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad honored with a trip to Wrigley Field, has lost his courageous battle with stage four colon cancer. Lawrence’s family said he had an amazing time in Chicago and that he even caught a foul ball! Here's your opportunity to donate to this wonderful little girl's education: http://gofundme.com/297ss4c.
Surprise Squad helps single mom
Shauna is a single mom going back to school. Arizona's Family Surprise Squad teamed up with some great organizations to give this mom a great surprise
Surprise Squad helps Single Father have special day
No clothes, no food, no car. A loving son nominates his single father for a visit from Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. 3TV’s Scott Pasmore goes to the RV the family calls home to take the father on a much-deserved shopping spree!
